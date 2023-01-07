228135 MYLIK BRAXTON Jan 7, 2023 39 min ago 1 of 2 BRAXTON, MYLIK DESHAWN 01/06/2023Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHARRASING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Deshawn Law Criminal Law Trespass Misdemeanor Secu Status Judicial Pret Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022