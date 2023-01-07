228139 ERIC GARDNER Jan 7, 2023 46 min ago 1 of 2 GARDNER, ERIC LEVON 01/06/2023Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 150PROBATION VIOLATION ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Assault Felony Violation Crime Criminal Law Probation Eric Gardner Secu Status Eric Levon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022