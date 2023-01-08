228167 JASMINE HOLLOWAY Jan 8, 2023 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 HOLLOWAY, JASMINE LA-SHAY 01/07/2023Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 176FTA-ABONDONMENT OF ANIMAL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DOG/CAT/FERRET VACCINATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Jasmine Holloway Secu Status Zoology Linguistics Jasmine La-shay Type Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022