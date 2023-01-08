228169 DALVIN PEARSON Jan 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 PEARSON, DALVIN DESEAN 01/07/2023Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Crime Criminal Law Larceny Incl Status Judicial Pret Misdemeanor Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022