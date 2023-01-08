228173 NATHANIEL GOODWIN Jan 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 GOODWIN, NATHANIEL JAMES 01/07/2023Age: 53 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 210RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Felony Incl Status Secu Status Nathaniel Goodwin Nathaniel James Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022