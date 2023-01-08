228178 DMITRI WHITE Jan 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WHITE, DMITRI MIQUEL 01/07/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 180CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOUT OF COUNTY CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Dmitri White Crime Incl Status Dmitri Miquel Status Type Child Support Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022