228179 DEMETRIUS WILLIAMS Jan 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS TEARLE 01/07/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 110DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO SECURE PASSEN UNDER 16 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-GIVE/LEND/BORROW LIC PLATE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET