228198 TIAZSHA SPEIGHT Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SPEIGHT, TIAZSHA NYKEIL 01/09/2023Age: 18 Sex: F Race: B Height: 409 Weight: 110SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET