228332 APOLINAR HERNANDEZ Jan 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 HERNANDEZ, APOLINAR EDWIN 01/14/2023Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 140INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCOMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET