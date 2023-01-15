228336 JUSTIN SMITHWICK Jan 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITHWICK, JUSTIN DEAN 01/14/2023Age: 38 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 200FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Justin Smithwick Misdemeanor Status Incl Status Bond Type Red Light Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022