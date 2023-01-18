228383 ADRIANE REYNOLDS Jan 18, 2023 57 min ago 1 of 2 REYNOLDS, ADRIANE DENISE 01/17/2023Age: 49 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 280FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Adriane Reynolds Adriane Denise Status Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022