228394 RUDOLPH JOHNSON Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, RUDOLPH 01/18/2023Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 180ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022