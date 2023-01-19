228402 JOSEPH STEVENS Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 STEVENS, JOSEPH BRANDON 01/18/2023Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 135MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETREISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Sports Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022