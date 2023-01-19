228403 JAMES HOLLOMAN Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HOLLOMAN, JAMES ROBERT 01/18/2023Age: 55 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 178CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETABDUCTION OF CHILDREN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETABDUCTION OF CHILDREN - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IMPROPER BRAKES - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Physics Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022