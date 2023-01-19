228409 PATRICK EVERETT Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 EVERETT, PATRICK CARL 01/18/2023Age: 54 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 176VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS:PERSON CHARGE W/DV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Sports Linguistics Tv Broadcasting Electronics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022