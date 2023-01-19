228413 AMANDA STEPP Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 STEPP, AMANDA SUE 01/18/2023Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 190PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-GS 90-96 PROB VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-GS 90-96 PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-GS 90-96 VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022