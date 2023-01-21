228444 EVAJIA JOYNER Jan 21, 2023 30 min ago 1 of 2 JOYNER, EVAJIA TREVON 01/20/2023Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 180ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022