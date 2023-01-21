228450 RODNEY AYTCH Jan 21, 2023 27 min ago 1 of 2 AYTCH, RODNEY MAURICE 01/20/2023Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 210FEL HIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $125000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FALSE IMPRISONMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022