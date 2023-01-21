228452 NICHOLAS MELLIS Jan 21, 2023 28 min ago 1 of 2 MELLIS, NICHOLAS PAUL 01/20/2023Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 155DEFRAUD DRUG/ALC TEST 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PROB Tags Law Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022