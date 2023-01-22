HOLLIS, JAMES DANIEL 01/21/2023
Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 603 Weight: 170
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 8:31 pm
FTA-INTERFER/BY-PASS UTILITY METER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-PWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-PWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-PWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-PWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-PWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
