228589 JAMAHZE WILLIAMS Jan 27, 2023 13 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, JAMAHZE RAHZEL 01/26/2023Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 143SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET