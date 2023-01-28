228603 MARQUIS TURNAGE Jan 28, 2023 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 TURNAGE, MARQUIS RENARD 01/27/2023Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Crime Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022