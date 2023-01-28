228615 MALIK JOHNSON Jan 28, 2023 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, MALIK RASHAWN 01/27/2023Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 126FTA- MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- PWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJIANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $300000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022