228633 MELVIN JOYNER Jan 29, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JOYNER, MELVIN TRAMAIN 01/28/2023Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 165FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $268.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET