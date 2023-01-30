228656 IVAN JONES Jan 30, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 JONES, IVAN DEWAYNE 01/29/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Sports Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022