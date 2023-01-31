BYNUM, ROBERT ALEXANDER 01/29/2023
Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 230
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 4:25 am
FTA-DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
