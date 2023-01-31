228675 MAURICE ANDREWS Jan 31, 2023 37 min ago 1 of 2 ANDREWS, MAURICE JAKEEL 01/30/2023Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160FTA-CONCEAL HANDGUN PERMIT VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAILURE TO REDUCE SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022