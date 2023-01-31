228691 JUSTIN SZIGETY Jan 31, 2023 35 min ago 1 of 2 SZIGETY, JUSTIN MICHAEL 01/31/2023Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 192POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022