228702 JEFFERY WILSON Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILSON, JEFFERY 01/31/2023Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 175PAROLE WARRANT - POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Sports Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022