228731 LAURIE SUMNER Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SUMNER, LAURIE KREMER 02/01/2023Age: 67 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 170DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022