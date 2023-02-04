228757 JAMAL COBBS Feb 4, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COBBS, JAMAL DESHAUN 02/02/2023Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 165FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- ALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022