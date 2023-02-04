228786 MALEKO CLARK Feb 4, 2023 55 min ago 1 of 2 CLARK, MALEKO TRASHON 02/03/2023Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 136FTA-CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IDENTITY THEFT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Criminal Law Sports Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022