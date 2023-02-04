228788 ELLIE PARKER Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PARKER, ELLIE MUAREEN 02/04/2023Age: 18 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 150INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBT/ATT OBT ALC FALSE ID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Printers Printing Job Market Agriculture Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022