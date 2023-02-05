DANIELS, ANTWAIN JERMICHAEL 02/05/2023
Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 150
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 10:12 pm
SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LANE CHANGE SIGNAL VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
DWLR NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-CIVIL REVONCATION DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-FAIL TO SECURE PASSEN UNDER 16 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
