HANSLEY, WILLIAM RAYSHAWN 02/06/2023Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 175FTA-PDP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DELIVER COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL /PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SELL COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SELL MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET