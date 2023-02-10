228922 DESHON SMITH Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SMITH, DESHON DEVON 02/09/2023Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 154FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $180.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022