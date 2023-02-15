228998 WILLIAM MCKEEVER Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MCKEEVER, WILLIAM NICHOLAS 02/13/2023Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 211RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIMPERSONATE LAW ENFOREMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS FOR A DOMESTIC - FELONY Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH CS III - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022