229008 LESLIE BRYANT Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BRYANT, LESLIE ELAINE 02/14/2023Age: 41 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 155PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022