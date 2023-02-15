229009 ANTONIO HARRIS Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, ANTONIO LAMONT 02/14/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 130FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SMPLE SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HERION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Criminal Law Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022