229073 VINCENT BEAMON Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BEAMON, VINCENT SANTANA 02/16/2023Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 195OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET