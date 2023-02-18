229074 CHARLES BASS Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BASS, CHARLES BLANTON 02/16/2023Age: 54 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 175FTA-DLWR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FEDERAL SAFETY VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $208.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022