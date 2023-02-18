229086 WILLIAM ALLEN Feb 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ALLEN, WILLIAM ROBERT 02/17/2023Age: 24 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 140PROBATION VIOLATION- LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION- LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY B/E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-OBATIN PROP BY FASLE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-OBTAIN PROP BY FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSING STOLEN GOODS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022