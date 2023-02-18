229094 JEROME GORHAM Feb 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 GORHAM, JEROME 02/17/2023Age: 61 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 200POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFICT INFO TO OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Crime Criminal Law Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022