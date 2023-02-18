229115 CAPONE WALLACE Feb 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WALLACE, CAPONE ESHAWN 02/18/2023Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESITING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022