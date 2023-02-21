229165 CHARLES ARRINGTON Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ARRINGTON, CHARLES ALLEN 02/20/2023Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 175MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OF CS PRISION/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022