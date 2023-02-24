229184 EDWARD WILLIAMS Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, EDWARD HILL 02/21/2023Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 160PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022