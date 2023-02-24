229257 GABRIEL HARRIS Feb 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, GABRIEL ZACHARY 02/24/2023Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 200CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $285000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PROBATION VIOLATION-CONDITIONAL DISCHARGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022