229261 MALIK MABERY Feb 26, 2023 Feb 26, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MABERY, MALIK ISHMAEL 02/24/2023Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 185COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET