229308 EVIN CRUZ-MARTINEZ Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 16 min ago 1 of 2 CRUZ-MARTINEZ, EVIN JOEL 02/25/2023Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 170DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Tv Broadcasting Electronics Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022