229319 MARKEITVEON WILLIAMS Feb 27, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, MARKEITVEON DEVON 02/26/2023Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 200RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROP/PAR OF - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Law Crime Printers Printing Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022